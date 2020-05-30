Lee College has received one of the largest bequests from an individual in the college’s 86-year history. The $105,000 gift from the Marjorie Eastwood Estate will support individuals in the College’s Community Education division.
Marjorie (Margie) Walker Eastwood was a resident of Baytown since 1943 and passed away on Oct. 29, 2019 at the age of 97. According to the executor of her estate, Eastwood loved the classes she took through Lee College’s Community Education program.
“At the very heart of our community are people like Mrs. Eastwood,” said Lee College President, Dr. Lynda Villanueva. “By making education more accessible to families, the legacy gift of one individual will touch the lives of thousands for years to come. We are truly humbled by this generous gift that will be used intentionally and with great care to make our community stronger and more resilient, especially in these uncertain times.”
After graduating from Rice University and working as a chemist in several labs over the years, Eastwood retired from the Exxon Research and Engineering Analytical Laboratory in 1984.
“What’s really unique about this gift is that even though Mrs. Eastwood graduated from Rice University, she felt such a strong connection to Lee College because of our community programming,” says Vice President for Workforce and Community Development, Dr. Angela Oriano. “We will honor Mrs. Eastwood’s legacy with her generous donation to help residents in the Lee College service district to connect to all kinds of programming beyond our traditional credit courses. This planned gift helps us to fulfill our comprehensive community college mission, which is to support lifelong learning.”
This summer, the funds will be used to help bring Kids at College summer camps to as many students as possible. Families can apply for up to three, $100 scholarships per family to help offset the cost of the online summer camps offered through the Community Education division at Lee College. In the future, the College will use a portion of the funds to help individuals who need short-term training to refresh or learn new skills so they can enter the workforce as quickly as possible.
Kids at College online summer camps start June 8. Read more about available courses and how to apply for scholarships at http://www.lee.edu/workforce/ce/kids-at-college/.
To learn how you can make a lasting impact on the community with a donation to the Lee College Foundation, visit www.lee.edu/foundation/
