RaeLynn, the former “The Voice” contestant, has announced her upcoming EP, “Baytown,” which will be released on Aug. 14.
“Baytown, Texas. Where I was raised. Where I found Jesus. Where I had my first kiss. Where I got my Ford truck. Where I learned how to sing. Where I learned how to write. But the best of all, where I found my love for COUNTRY MUSIC,” RaeLynn wrote on Instagram announcing her EP. “This city is imprinted into my heart and has given me so much inspiration for my sound and who I am today. If you know me, you know I love where I’m from.”
