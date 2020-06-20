While the restaurant business has struggled to deal with and overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, some have decided to give it a go.
That’s a good thing for Baytown.
Established during the pandemic, Pho’ Em Authentic Vietnamese Kitchen started up a few months ago and the quaint little establishment on 4507 Garth Road Suite C, has come out firing.
With a reasonable set of prices and tastes that make the worst of times seem not so bad, Pho’ Em has broken out as a newcomer to watch.
Open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. except for0 Sunday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Pho’ Em is a clean place – with a lot of emphasis on hand sterilizer as you walk in the door – and plenty of smells that tickle your nose and provide images of yummy good the minute you walk in.
Being the unoriginal soul I can be, I decided to go with a two-piece fresh spring rolls appetizer to start my meal.
Being able to see those luscious pieces of shrimp through the seaweed and dip that roll of dreamland into a peanut sauce is just the opening act one hopes for.
The starters on the menu range from Vietnamese faire (egg rolls, fried tofu, fried dumplings, crab Rangoon) to more traditional bites (French fries, calamari rings, chicken wings)so anyone can find something that fits their desires.
But what does one choose to dig into for an entrée?
You have Bahn Mi, which are essentially sandwiches with a choice of meat, pickled carrot cilantro and jalapeno with the house’s special sauce.
Why not throw in an egg with some grilled salmon.
To quote Homer Simpson: “Mmmmmm Salmonnnnnn.”
Then of course there is Pho, which is the famous Vietnamese soups served with bean sprouts, basil leaves, cilantro, lime and green and yellow onions.
Try that with “Hangover Pho” featuring filet mignon, rice noodles and beef broth. Or want to go “Traditional?” Try Pho consisting of ribeye cuts of brisket, meat balls, and tendon tripe.
There are variations that go with prime rib, rib bones, chicken, spicy seafood (shrimp, squid, crab sticks and fish balls) and spicy shrimps.
I went with the Sizzling Chicken and it lived up to its name because my memory of what tastes good became scorched with the memory of Pho Em.
Try a sizzle with beef, tofu or salmon. Maybe a plate of Korean BBQ ribs?
There are rice plates, fried rice, and the good old-fashioned vermicelli bowls – beef, pork, salmon, chicken and tofu.
It just goes on and on.
Seeing a menu so large, tastes even more tremendous and in such a quaint place, I just have to ask:
Can I move in?
Alan Dale is the sports editor for The Baytown Sun. He can be reached at alan.dale@baytownsun.com.
