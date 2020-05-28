Baytown Junior Forum held their annual grant reception in May at St. Mark’s Methodist Church. Due to the current pandemic, BJF had a drive-by award ceremony in which each of their recipients accepted their award individually. BJF was able to award a total of $35,967.02 in grants due to their highly successful Designer Purse Bingo Fundraiser.
Baytown Junior Forum’s mission is to make a difference in the lives of children, families and the elderly through their service projects, Betty Jameson Scholarship Program, and Strength Through Service Grant Program. Each year BJF’s Grant Committee searches for non-profit organizations whose work benefits Baytown and the surrounding areas. Each non-profit that applies for a BJF grant, submits a proposal to BJF for a program in need of financial assistance that falls within the realm of Junior Forum’s mission.
This year BJF awarded grants to Bay Area Homeless Services, Love Network, Beauty Will Rise, Fred Aguilar Promise Center, Goodfellows Toy Program, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, Baytown Art League, Communities in Schools, ReAct in a Heartbeat, Precinct2Gether programs at JD Walker Community Center and San Jacinto Community Center, Thomas Institute for Excellence, First3Years, and Houston Responds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.