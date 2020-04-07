Communities In Schools of Baytown staff have adapted to the new-temporary-virtual way of life and are continuing their mission of surrounds students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.
“It’s important to CIS Baytown to continue our work of supporting GCCISD students so they stay on track, are promoted to the next grade level and graduate on time so they can be successful in school and life,” says Gladys Pryor, donor relations and communications manager.
CIS Baytown site coordinators are contacting students currently on their caseload and helping their campuses reach out to additional students that may be in need. “We’re connecting parents and students to district resources, checking in on them and making sure the family is coping with learning and working from home. The student’s and family’s needs are our number one priority,” states Pryor. CIS of Baytown serves over 2,100 students within Goose Creek CISD.
The organization is working with families to find help and resources such as food giveaways, assisting with GCCISD Grab and Go, transportation gaps, isolation frustrations, help with online learning, working with GCCISD to fill technology gaps, locations local nonprofits and asking for donations to help make ends meet. If you or your student need help or you would like to support the mission of CIS Baytown, visit their website at www.cis-baytown.org to see how you can help. You can also contact executive director, Christopher Crease, at Christopher.crease@gccisd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.