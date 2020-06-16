Hearts and Hands of Baytown feeds 1,781

Early Saturday morning 377 drivers lined up their automobiles in rows inside the Clark Elementary parking lot to receive food and face masks. The coronavirus pandemic has brought attention to the food insecurity of many families in our community. Hearts and Hands has the food drive process down to a science to help as many people as possible with efficiency.
“We average about 13 tons of food each event to distribute,” said Lori Rumfield of United Way of Greater Baytown and Chambers County. “This is our 26th event in the last three months. The people that come to get food are also so gracious and so kind. They help each other.”
“Collaborating partnerships built through Be Well Baytown, local service clubs, businesses and community members have come together creating such a stunning picture of a servant’s heart,” said Hearts and Hands of Baytown Executive Director Nikki Rincon.
Faith Family Church moved their food drive so they could help participate in this food drive. Their church members use the second Saturday of each month for service.
The City of Baytown and Chambers County donated personnel to set up tents to shade the volunteers and the food, while Chambers County sheriff deputies controlled traffic along the busy SH146. National Guard helped as well.
“Moments like this don't happen by coincidence it is perfectly orchestrated by God and when we all join together utilizing our gifts and talents … to become part of something so much greater than ourselves. We aren't just delivering food, we are delivering hope and sharing the love of Jesus through the work of our hands,” added Rincon.
“Today, we distributed 35,681 pounds of food which included, fresh produce, milk, chicken breast, tuna, cereal, raisins, pasta, spaghetti sauce, chips, grapefruit juice, black beans, jelly, fresh bread and desserts to 377 families equivalent to 1781 individuals. Families also received five facemasks, courtesy of Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo who joined forces with Chambers County Commissioner Billy Combs to provide law enforcement for traffic control. Special thanks to GCCISD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Anthony Price for allowing use of Clark Elementary. GCCISD officers are fantastic and so eager to assist with each event. Last but certainly not least, we thank Be Well Baytown for continued support.”
“God gave us beautiful weather. I am just absolutely amazed at the organization that these ladies have put together. It is unbelievable,” said Commissioner Combs.
“Commissioner Combs and myself got together about a month ago to do something about the folks that live in Baytown in Chambers County. We reached out to Lori Rumfield of United Way and Nikki Rincon of Hearts and Hands. The Houston Food Bank works with them,” said Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo.
“We were looking at a mask distribution and wanted to add food. The West Chambers County food bank was struggling keeping inventory, so we said that is a sign that there is certainly a need to get food to folks in this area. We first looked at the county annex building, but it would not logistically work. The school district has always been a good partner for anything in the community and Clark Elementary was a good location. We have great volunteers, including Rotary, Faith Family Church and the boy scouts. The 146 corridor may not always get the attention they deserve.”
“We are glad they joined with us and we are proud to be a part of it,” added Commissioner Combs.
“Sometimes people in need are not forthcoming when they are in need. You may think they are food stable, but they are not.
“With the help of Baytown PD, Goose Creek CISD police and Chambers County Sheriff’s Department, we are working together. The weather could not be better. It all worked out,” said Mayor Capetillo.
More food drives are planned. If you wish to volunteer, register with Volunteer Connect on the United Way of Greater Baytown and Chambers County website: https://www.unitedwaygbacc.org with just a few clicks.
Find “Get Involved” and click on “Volunteer.” The sign-up is quick and easy. After a few questions about your interests of choice, you are ready to go. It has never been so easy to volunteer and make a difference.
