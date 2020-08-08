ExxonMobil Public & Government Affairs Manager Aaron Stryk, Rotary Club of Baytown President Elect Tom Kelchner, Outgoing ExxonMobil Refinery Manager Dan Helgesen and new ExxonMobil Refinery Manager Rohan Davis.
ExxonMobil donated $50,000 toward the Rotary Club of Baytown’s to help make up for the club’s canceled Shrimp & Catfish Festival fundraiser.
“It’s my pleasure to support the Rotary Club of Baytown,” Dan Helgesen, outgoing ExxonMobil Baytown refinery manager, said. “I know our community will continue to benefit from the generosity and volunteerism of Rotary during these hard times. I’ve enjoyed this club and the wonderful friendships I’ve made during my time in Baytown and wish the club continued success.”
