Lee College, in accordance with Harris County’s Stay Home Advisory, has suspended all on-campus instruction until further notice. All classes being taught online for Summer I will continue online as expected. Summer II will begin online Monday as scheduled. However, the reopening date for on-campus student services, computer labs, the bookstore and other departments is suspended until further notice.
All in-person academic testing is also suspended until further notice. Anyone who scheduled an on-campus test will be contacted and rescheduled for a virtual proctored test.
