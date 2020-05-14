The grounds of the Texas Historical Commission’s San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site have re-opened for visitors during daylight hours.
The Monument and San Jacinto Museum will remain closed until further notice.
Visitors to the site are asked to:
• Limit group visits to no more than 5-person groups who share the same household.
• Maintain strict social distance (6’) from anyone at the site who is not part of your household.
• Consider wearing face coverings, which are recommended by the CDC.
For more, visit www.visitsanjacinto.com
