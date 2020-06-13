My Christmas advent calendar is still hanging on the wall. I planned to find another wall-hanging to take its place, but I could not find one that was fitting. Now it seems pointless to take it down as I would only put it back up in five and a half months. So, it stays.
I haven’t read a book in ages. At first I was simply busy, but lately I have just been streaming various shows.
I finally started watching “Friends” a few weeks ago. Yes, “Friends,” the sitcom that began airing when I was fifteen and was wildly popular with my classmates by the time I was sixteen. I could not tell you how many of them sported the “Rachel” haircut.
However, I was never one to follow trends so here I am, watching the show nearly twenty-six years after it arrived on the scene. I credit my daughter with this recent development.
Speaking of shows, does anyone else find it ironic that a film entitled “Parasite” won “Best Picture” right before COVID-19 drastically altered our lives?
Life truly does imitate art.
On another note, I decided to branch out from my trusty cacti and succulents and plant cosmos, hollyhocks, lavender, salvia, columbines, English daisies, forget-me-nots and spearmint; but not all are fit for the Texas sun. However, some are doing well and are ready to be transplanted to little pots.
I am also working on a fairy garden, but some pieces are handmade and so nice that I prefer to have them indoors. I have not quite worked out the specifics of this quest.
I plan to buy more items from the two Etsy sellers who craft, fire and paint the ceramic fairy garden pieces with which I have become so enamored.
I have found that most, but not all, resin pieces are poorly made. It is unfortunate to discover this after purchasing items on Etsy rather than a local store or Amazon. Lesson learned.
In all fairness, my first resin piece came from Big Lots and is very nice.
I also rewarded myself with a few items in one of Vera Bradley’s new patterns, but found they looked better online than in person. Return, anyone? Always keep your receipts.
Alas, it is getting late. What does tomorrow hold? I suppose I shall find out when I awake.
Stacy Parent is a lifelong resident of Baytown.
