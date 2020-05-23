By Susan Passmore
Goose Creek CISD recently announced District Teachers of the Year, surprising them at the Administration Building with flowers and a crystal award. Maribel Cancino from Highlands Elementary was named District Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Jaclyn Scales from Goose Creek Memorial High School was selected as District Secondary Teacher of the Year. Central and campus administrators as well as a small group of their team members were present to congratulate them as they received a crystal award, a bouquet of flowers and a sign. Cancino and Scales will advance to the Region 4 Teacher of the Year contest.
Cancino has taught at Highlands Elementary for the past seven years and is now a third-grade math and science bilingual teacher.
“Ms. Cancino is such a soft-spoken humble individual who has demonstrated so much growth as an educator this year,” said Blanca Capetillo, Highlands Elementary principal. “When you walk into her Disney-inspired classroom, students are leading conversations and engaged in hands-on collaborative activities. She does an exceptional job establishing positive relationships with her students, parents and staff.”
Scales is a ninth-grade world geography and Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) teacher, instrumental in helping the campus become a National Demonstration School in 2019. She has been in this position for the past seven of her 19 years in education.
“She not only teaches AVID but embraces it throughout everything she does,” said Susan Jackson Goose Creek Memorial principal. “Her leadership and innovation this past year took a life of its own when she led an idea of bringing Christmas trees to life. Who would have thought an idea of clubs and organizations decorating their own tree would turn into 60-plus trees representing all athletics, every club, core classes and even the custodial and TMS staff! There are no words to describe the cheer and love she brought to the campus this year.”
Campus Teachers of the Year for elementary schools are Erin Stripling from Alamo Elementary, Mary Gopon from Stephen F. Austin Elementary, Theresa Hall from Dr. Antonio Banuelos Elementary, JoLayne Gilmore from James Bowie Elementary, Kristie Williamson from George W. Carver Elementary, Ann Garrett from Dr. Johnny T. Clark, Jr. Elementary, Kelley Campbell-Conner from David Crockett Elementary, Letitia Tate from Lorenzo De Zavala Elementary and Stephanie Juarez from Harlem Elementary, Claire Lucke from Bonnie P. Hopper Primary, Sonia Clifton-Flores from Mirabeau B. Lamar Elementary, Ann Boring from San Jacinto Elementary, Shannon Chance from Ashbel Smith Elementary, Amber Wheeler from Travis Elementary and Jennifer Simpson from Victoria Walker Elementary.
Campus Teachers of the Year for secondary schools are Charnea Jones from Baytown Junior, Andrea Mooney from Cedar Bayou Junior, Waneta Hebert from Gentry Junior, Alicia Babin from Highlands Junior, Melanie Eastman from Horace Mann Junior, Keith Brown from IMPACT Early College High School, Edward Caicedo from Peter E. Hyland Center, Teresa Jones from POINT Alternative Center, Adam Truncale from Robert E. Lee High School, Amy Maddie from Ross S. Sterling High School and Ian Sobczak from Stuart Career Tech High School.
All Campus Teachers of the Year will be honored at a June meeting of the Goose Creek CISD board of trustees.
