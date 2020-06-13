On Oct. 30, 1949, Pilot International chartered the Pilot Club of Baytown of 18 members.
The charter was presented to the Baytown Pilot Club by Bess Grimes, governor of District 8. Approximately 60 members and guests attended the charter banquet at Horace Mann School. Officers were installed in an impressive ceremony conducted by Josie Roberts of the Houston Pilot Club and past president of Pilot International.
Initial Officers installed - Lucile Puderbaugh, president; Edna Gray,1st vice president; Myrtle Louise Moore, 2nd vice president; Ann Wallace, treasurer; Odena Childers, corresponding secretary; Josephine Jones, recording secretary; and directors: Winnie Brown, Grace Hargrave, Bobbie Bland, Louise Wilkenson, Irene McGregor, and Julia Swilly. Beatrice Horton, president of the Baytown Business and Professional Women, gave a welcoming address. Honored guests were Mrs. Reagan Cates, president of Kappa Kappa chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, Holly McLemore, of the Rotary Club, Mrs. Lucille Waddell, president of Delta Kappa Gamma, Mr. & Mrs. Taylor Gerber and Mrs. A. D. Wilkinson.
Pride in early service projects was in furnishing the chapel at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, formation of the Cerebral Palsy Center, now known as the Bay Area Rehabilitation Center; joining in 1982 with Evening Pilot Club to provide Lifeline in the area; sponsor Latchkey Kids Program, erect Veterans’ Monument at City Hall. Pilots built a bridge at Bicentennial Park, provided a Red Cross van, and sponsored Civic Night - honoring worthy citizens of Baytown.
Pilot Club coordination of Alzheimer Walks to benefit Alzheimer’s Association for more than 20 years has raised over $710,000. The Alzheimer’s Walk is set for Oct. 10 at Bayland Park. Registration is open online http://act.alz.org/baytown.
Pilot sponsors Lee College Foundation’s education scholarship program and donated to “Take a Seat” program of the newly constructed Performing Arts Center at Lee College. A television system was purchased for the Sterling Municipal Library to aid non-English speaking adults in the Literacy Program. Bedroom furniture was donated to New Horizons Shelter facility. Contributions and community participation increase each year - Pilot works with other community organizations with Relay for Life to raise funds for cancer research. Pilot continues to provide scholarships for high school seniors and nurses.
Pilot member Doris Sherron,won recognition for the club as Pilot Club Chairman of the Fred Hartman Bridge Committee and was presented a National Safety Council award. The Baytown Sun Oct 2, 1995 – Doris Sherron was the first driver allowed on the Hartman Bridge when it opened 8:25 am Saturday morning. This Pilot member took on the task of leading a community effort to push state officials to ensure speedy completion of the bridge construction. When the bridge finally opened, Doris and husband, Dave, daughter, and grandchildren led the pack and were met at the foot of the bridge by the CEO of Williams Brothers Contractors.
In 2019, Pilot Club, Evening Pilot, Lions, Kiwanis, Optimist, and Rotary formed the “Greater Baytown Area Service Organization Network.” The group hosted the first dance for a special population of GCCISD high school students, along with sponsors, Beacon Credit Union, City of Baytown and GCCISD.
In October 2018, the Pilot Club sponsored the IMPACT Early College High School Anchor Club. The IMPACT Anchor Club is a very active club with a large membership.
Living up to the goals of friendship and service, the club has seen many friendships formed and strengthened by participating together in service projects, fundraisers and conventions. Pilot sponsored the formation of new clubs (San Jacinto, Evening Baytown, Highlands, West Chambers and Odessa) and still maintain large active memberships.
The Pilot Club members joined together fundraising for the budget to our community projects through 1960s Smorgasbord, Spaghetti Dinners in later years, and Innisbrook wrapping paper sales, in 2000 the Barbecue Dinner, silent auction and raffle, pecan sales. Successful Christmas Tour of Homes fundraiser began in 2011 with homes of community leaders featured. Successful gala banquets at the Goose Creek Country Club started in 2012 – featuring “When Sean Speaks,” Sean Carter, traumatic brain injured adult, bound to a wheelchair unable to walk or talk, with Mom, Jenny, assisting to tell his story. Later speakers were the Navarre Family’s tribute to Jess’ Journey with Alzheimer’s. The Dunnam family through “Emma’s Hugs” raises awareness of Batten’s Disease.
The Yellow Rose Gala fundraisers at Sylvan Beach Pavilion began in 2015. The 2020 Gala fundraiser scheduled for April 28, and then for June 2, is postponed again because of the coronavirus and a “live” gala is still not feasible. A virtual auction is being considered. Pilot is hopeful to eventually have some sort of a gathering before year end.
Baytown Pilots are proud to announce Gail Wilson of the Baytown Pilot Club was elected 2019-20 Pilot International Texas District Governor. In the early days, Lucile Puderbaugh and Donna Walker brought honor to the club by serving as Texas District Governor, with Doris Sherron serving as Secretary under Governor Donna Walker.
Other district offices held by Baytown members - Helen Gerlich and Becky James served the Texas District Awards Program in 2009-11. Judy Wheat served as Texas District Alzheimer’s Focus Chair in 2007-08, and Pl Texas District Lt. Governor 2010-12. In 2012, at PI Convention, Judy was awarded the Green Jacket of Pilot Texas District Hall of Fame Award (the highest award in Texas Pilot, representing a lifetime achievement). Judy served as Texas District Projects Coordinator 2013-14, District Fundraising Coordinator 2014-15, District Leadership Coordinator 2015-16, District Marketplace Chair in 2016-17, with Carolyn Parrish. In 2017-18 Judy served as Texas District Convention Chair, 2018-19 Texas District Projects Chair, Membership Coordinator in 2019-20. Allene DonCarlos served as 2018-19 Membership Coordinator, and 2019-20 District Leadership Coordinator.
For more information about the Pilot Club and information about becoming a member, contact Judy Wheat at 281-424-7838 or www.pilotclubofbaytown.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.