Normal life has been turned upside down by the pandemic, requiring all of us to adjust routines and reschedule events. But there’s one self-care activity that should not be re-scheduled — getting an annual mammogram.
It’s important to continue the focus on combating COVID-19 without losing sight of the ongoing war against other major health threats. The statistics on COVID-19 are shifting every day, and it’s unclear how we may be affected in the future. At the same time, the statistics on breast cancer haven’t changed: 1 in every 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her lifetime. Staying on track with breast cancer screenings as recommended by your doctor can help you improve your odds against breast cancer.
“When it comes to your breast health, getting a mammogram is something you should prioritize and keep on the schedule,” said Dr. Esther Dubrovsky, breast surgeon at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. “Early detection is the key to identifying breast cancer when it’s most treatable, so it’s important to get your mammograms on time.”
Starting at age 40 (or younger if you have a family history of breast cancer), you should talk to your doctor about getting an annual mammogram. If you have questions about your breast cancer risk, talk to your primary care doctor or obstetrician/gynecologist.
The Houston Methodist Breast Care Center at Baytown offers same-day walk-in screening mammograms Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A doctor’s order for your mammogram is not required. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety of our patients and staff is our first priority, and we are taking every precaution to keep everyone safe. We are:
• Screening all patients when scheduling appointments and upon arrival, including in-car check-in at most locations.
• Wearing masks and other personal protective equipment while providing care.
• Implementing additional sanitation processes to disinfect all equipment and surfaces.
• Reorganizing waiting rooms to ensure social distancing.
When you come in for your mammogram at Houston Methodist Breast Care Center, you’ll be taken care of from start to finish. Plus, you’ll benefit from our high-tech approach to breast cancer screening with 3D mammography.
Advanced 3D mammography is one of the most effective tools available in detecting the smallest lumps and abnormalities with accuracy. And if your mammogram does show something abnormal, you have a team at Houston Methodist Baytown ready to guide you through options for treatment and care.
To schedule your mammogram at the Houston Methodist Breast Care Center, visit houstonmethodist.org/breast-care or call 346-292-PINK (7465).
