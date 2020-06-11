Mont Belvieu has received the Storm Ready City designation thanks to its Office of Emergency Management achieving multiple milestones.
Dan Reilly from the Houston-Galveston Area Office of the National Weather Service announced the designation at the Mont Belvieu City Council meeting. Mont Belvieu is one of only 14 cities within the 35-county region of District 2 of the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the first in Chambers County to earn this designation.
“Hurricanes and tornados are dangerous, and it is our job to make sure that our citizens are informed and that the City of Mont Belvieu is prepared,” Lee Atchison, Emergency Services director, said. “We are very proud of this designation. It is a milestone for the City of Mont Belvieu and its partnership with our residents and surrounding response agencies.”
Among the milestones reached by the city’s Office of Emergency Management are
• A new WeatherBug weather station, equipped with real-time weather tracking and an HD “live look” camera, was placed at the intersection of Eagle Drive and FM 565.
• Weather sirens within the city were reprogrammed to sound automatically when the city is experiencing a severe weather event like a tornado warning.
• The city added an opt-in push notification system, Mont Belvieu INFORCE, to be used during severe weather events as well as pushing other critical information directly to residents.
• The city developed a new emergency preparedness plan, which was adopted by the city council earlier this year. As a part of the plan, Mont Belvieu’s Emergency Services Department will hold a city-wide emergency exercise every year.
• The city has committed to continue to evaluate new technologies and continued training to ensure the city and staff maintain, and ultimately exceed, the requirements of the program.
Brian Ligon, City of Mont Belvieu spokesman, explained why the designation is important.
“Being a part of the Weather Ready Nation is about preparing for our community’s increasing vulnerability to extreme weather and water events,” Ligon said. “Given Mont Belvieu’s location within a weather prone area in Texas, and that 98% of all disasters are weather-related causing over 15 billion in damage each year, being prepared is imperative. The Storm Ready program helps arm America’s communities with the communication and safety skills needed to save lives and property before, during, and after the event.”
The Storm Ready City program has a website at https://www.weather.gov/stormready/tx-sr.
