T-Mobile donated $25,000 to Goose Creek CISD to help meet the needs of students during the COVID-19 crisis. Erika Foster, director of the Goose Creek CISD Education Foundation, accepted the donation on behalf of the foundation, a nonprofit organization which helps support the district’s students and staff.
The donation from T-Mobile will be applied to an area of district need as determined by Goose Creek administrators and the Education Foundation board.
“The kindness and generosity of T-Mobile is greatly appreciated as Goose Creek CISD faces the many challenges this situation has imposed on our district and our families,” Dr. Randal O’Brien, Goose Creek CISD superintendent, said. “Working with our community partners, such as T-Mobile, we can continue to help our families overcome obstacles during this challenging time.”
