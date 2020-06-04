Hearts and Hands of Baytown Executive Director Nikki Rincon announced a new partnership with Goose Creek CISD and Chambers County to distribute food and masks to the Highway 146 corridor.
The first such event is set for 9 a.m. to noon on June 13 at Clark Elementary, 6033 Highway 146.
Items to be provided include fruits and vegetables to go along with face masks.
“Mayor Brandon Capetillo and County Commissioner Billy Combs wanted to serve those in the 146 corridor via a food and mask distribution,” Rincon said. “Lori Rumfield of the UWGBACC reached out to Hearts and Hands of Baytown to see about a coordinated effort. Dr Antony Price of GCCISD gave us the green light to utilize Clark Elementary as the distribution site and it has grown from there.
Hearts and Hands of Baytown’s Fresh Market is supported by Be Well Baytown, an initiative of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center sponsored by ExxonMobil.
For those who would like to volunteer at one of Hearts and Hands of Baytown’s food fair sign up on the UWGBACC website.
Upcoming food
distribution events
Saturday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 3811 N. Main St.
Wednesday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Faith Family Church, 6500 N. Main St.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu,10629 Eagle Drive, food pantry from 9-11 a.m.
June 13: Hearts and Hands of Baytown, 9 a.m. to noon, Clark Elementary, 6033 N. Highway 146.
