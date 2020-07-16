Rufus and Alice Mitchell Scholarship is a yearly $500 scholarship awarded to members of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Baytown. From left are sponsors Rufus Mitchell and Alice Mitchell, Kyron Michael Pitre, scholarship recipient, and his parents, DeShawn Pitre and Kyron Pitre.
Rufus and Alice Mitchell Scholarship is a yearly $500 scholarship designed to encourage positive academic performance of first-time college students. Scholarship entries are limited to members of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Baytown.
The Rufus and Alice Mitchell Scholarship 2020 Award Recipient is Kyron Michael Pitre.
