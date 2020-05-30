This is the last summer my daughter will be a child.
Seventeen summers I have had with her. They came, and now they’re gone.
She grew as all children do and I let her play, wild and free beneath my watchful eye.
It is said that the days are long but the years are short. Oh, they are long because they are full. I have ever loved my child and my world revolves around her as the earth revolves around the sun.
The memories play back like a slideshow in my mind. Her first words; each milestone marking the passing of a time that has flown through the sky of existence.
We have always been traveling toward this time, these days that lie ahead. I shall number and cherish every one. There are new memories to be made and places yet unvisited. There is more I wish to impart.
I ponder the bond between parent and child and wonder at the way we remain mother and daughter and yet with time the relationship undergoes a change. I think of the caterpillar, for it is always destined to be a butterfly. Every step leads it towards the cocoon, where it will undergo the marvelous mystery of metamorphosis and one day emerge with wings; no longer tethered to the ground but free to fly wherever it whilst.
So, my child, I will walk with you and wait as you begin the transformation you were always meant to undertake. I will entrust you to the One who sees all as you enter your cocoon, for there I cannot and was not ever meant to see. It is a degree of separation engineered by design, and that I must accept.
One last summer.
One last summer before the wind lifts you to the sky and you fly, your beautiful wings dancing on air.
Until then, may we travel this path side by side. These words from Mat Kearney’s song “Nothing Left to Lose” sum up much of our early times together. May they be true of this last summer as well:
And I don’t know how hard this wind will blow
Or where we’ll go
Come on, and we’ll sing, like we were free
Push the pedal down
Watch the world around fly by us
And here we go
There’s nothing left to choose
And here we go
There’s nothing left to lose.
Stacy Parent is a lifelong resident of Baytown.
