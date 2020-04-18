Family gets artistic, bond in spare time

The Hooper family decided to get artistic when it came to killing time during a random pandemic that has thrown the nation and planet into turmoil.
Kim Hooper’s three Baytown Christian Academy children –seventh-grader Sara, fourth-grader Luke and second-grader Jacob have decided to go all out in their artistic endeavors.
The three kids have taken to designing works of art in front of their home at Country Club Oaks.
“A lot of people were doing designs and the kids decided to do it and it became a big project,” Kim said. “Honestly with Sarah, I am not surprised. She has a tendency to go big. They are all involved, Sara is usually the ringleader.”
Kim admits she thought the artwork would be a temporary distraction to help her kids burn some energy while being relegated to the home while the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I honestly thought they would end up arguing or quitting or something,” Kim said. “They didn’t. It ended up with them asking for more chalk or tape. We had to go hunt down more and they did quite a bit. They were going to do more the first day before the rain came. Sadly, it washed away what they had done.”
That didn’t deter the three Hooper kids who stayed vigilant channeling their inner Picassos.
They draw murals on the sidewalk, driveway and fence of their home. The evolving murals usually get replaced after a while or build on existing ones.
“It’s always different because it’s abstract,” Kim said.
Sarah has always been “artistic” and “creative” although she hadn’t fallen into a full “drawing” persuasion.
She also admits that these days with her brothers could be ones she will remember when she is one day a grandmother.
“I like to work with different things, things at home,” Sarah said. “I see things on the Internet or I will have my own ideas. I’ve needed distraction a lot. I like putting stuff together, but I don’t do a lot of drawing. I am not that good.
“It’s good bonding. My brothers come out and do it with me and we already hang out a lot.”
