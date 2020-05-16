Glen David and Deborah Wallingford Troha were married May 16, 1970 at Wooster Baptist Church.
The bride’s uncle, Rev. Ruben Cox, officiated the ceremony. Their wedding reception was held at the home of Maurice and Wanda Wallingford.
Exactly one year later, their only child, David Glen was born, making May 16th an extraordinarily special day for their family.
After 28 years, Glen retired from ExxonMobil and shortly thereafter, Debbie retired from State Farm after working for several agents in the Baytown and Crosby area.
The couple will celebrate this special day with their son and his wife, Amy. A larger celebration with family and friends is planned for later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.