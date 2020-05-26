Dr. Nadia Fida, a cardiologist specializing in heart failure and transplantation, has been named medical director of the heart failure program at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Fida, a member of Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates, began practicing in Baytown in 2017.
In addition to treating heart failure and transplant patients, she is an expert in a full spectrum of cardiology conditions and procedures, including coronary artery disease, valve disease, pulmonary arterial hypertension, cardio-oncology, angiograms, catheterization and mechanical circulatory support. She also serves as medical director of cardiovascular imaging.
Working in collaboration with the Houston Methodist Heart Failure Team, she has helped to establish the guidelines and standard operating procedures for cardiovascular imaging and heart failure treatment at HMB.
“It is my honor to serve as the medical director of the HMB Heart Failure Program,” Fida said. “My goal is to develop a multifaceted heart failure program by innovating community-based research in collaboration with industry standards of care and integration of research in cardiovascular imaging and heart failure.”
Fida received her medical degree from the University of Health Sciences in Pakistan and completed a residency in internal medicine and advanced heart failure, as well as research fellowships at Albert Einstein Medical School in New York. She also completed a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Houston Methodist Hospital.
She has facilitated communication between the cardiology department and the medical staff at HMB to provide education and guidance on identification of patients for the heart failure program, in addition to those requiring LVAD (left ventricular assist device) or transplantation.
“Congratulations to Dr. Fida on this well-deserved leadership position at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. We are fortunate to have such a dedicated and compassionate cardiologist specializing in heart failure/transplant and cardiovascular imaging leading medicine in our community,” said David Bernard, CEO, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Fida, a champion of heart disease prevention, says heart failure is one of the most common, costly and potentially life-threatening conditions. According to 2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, approximately 6.5 million adults in the U.S. have been diagnosed with the condition, and it is identified as a contributing cause in roughly 1 in 8 U.S. deaths.
“It is estimated that there is one board certified heart failure physician per 6,500 patients in the U.S. There is an urgent need for advanced heart failure physicians who can manage the complex care that these patients need,” Fida said. “Our multifaceted heart failure program will benefit our patients by making these resources and services available to residents of Baytown and the surrounding communities.”
For more information on the heart failure program, or to schedule an appointment with a Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital cardiology specialist, visit houstonmethodist.org or call 281-837-7587.
