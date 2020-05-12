Baytown Christian Academy parents Julie Anderson and Sandi Welch wanted their kids to experience prom this year, because one will be graduating and one is a junior, so they decorated the backyard, catered food to go and included close friends and family to celebrate. Dancing and swimming followed dinner. Senior Jace Welch was surprised. She thought it was just going to be a photo shoot. From left are Grayson Albarado, Jelan Dowdye, Jace Welch, Colton Anderson and Millie Usry.
