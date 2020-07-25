Happy birthday to Fred Sneed, a longtime Baytown resident and a World War II veteran, who celebrated his 98th year on Earth on Sunday, July 19.
Fred was born in Weatherford, Texas (Parker County) in 1922. He moved to Baytown in 1953. A U.S. Navy veteran, Fred is a survivor of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He and his wife, Georgia, were married for 67 years; she died in 2014. Fred’s loving family includes four sons, two daughters, eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
