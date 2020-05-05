United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County has announced the first round of funding to local agencies. This funding was made possible because of the donations from Truist, United Way Worldwide, ONEOK Foundation, Rotary Club of Baytown and many individuals. The following organizations have already seen an increase in requests for help:
• Bay Area Turning Point received $2,500 to provide additional resources to prevent episodes of violence;
• Baytown Resource & Assistance Center received $5,000 to provide utility assistance; and
• Love Network received $5,000 to provide rental and prescription assistance.
Based on recent reports provided by Texas 211, the resource and referral call line and COVID-19 call center, our community has had a 35% increase in calls for resources, i.e., help, since Marh 30. The number one request for help is for rental assistance followed by utilities and food. Reports also show there is an increase in domestic violence. Hearts and Hands, in partnership with the Houston Food Bank have been tackling the increased need for food and have been hosting several food distributions each week.
“The increased need for help is related to the climbing unemployment and economic uncertainty we are all facing,” said Melissa Reabold, CEO. “We anticipate the requests for help will quickly outstrip resources.” UWGBACC continues to be in communication with agencies to help them navigate the new norm created by the COVID-19 crisis.
United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County has:
• the COVID-19 Emergency Fund, www.unitedwaygbacc.org/give that will be used to support the increased community needs;
• a resource page at https://www.unitedwaygbacc.org/covid-19-updates-and-resources that includes scheduled food distribution;
• is providing updates to 2-1-1 Texas, a free helpline, to increase accuracy on available resources; and
Donations can be made via our secure donation page at https://www.unitedwaygbacc.org/give, or send a check to UWGBACC, 5309 Decker Drive, Baytown, TX 77520, or call 281-424-5922 for assistance in making your gift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.