I had a lot planned over the course of the last two months. Some projects have been completed, while others were never started.
I planted several dwarf sunflower and moonflower seeds and a few angelwing cactus pads. I gifted my daughter two of my succulents and received a plant in return.
The sunflowers and the plumeria my father-in-law gave me will need to be moved to bigger pots soon – or perhaps their own raised-bed garden. I was planning to get one before COVID-19 brought everything to a screeching halt and now I am ready to proceed.
Inside my home, I bedecked our couches with fresh new pillows. They are the same kind I always use but they wear after a year or so, so I keep backups in the closet.
I found a fitting tablecloth for the table that goes quite nicely with the covers on the chairs. I find it altogether lovely but now the pepper shaker is missing and the paper towel holder is rusting. Alas, I must find replacements, and soon.
I also finished the new season of “The Last Kingdom” and cannot wait for the next. I am looking forward to subscribing to HBO Max May 27 so I can stream “Doctor Who” at will.
Then there are the projects not yet undertaken: Woodcraft kits, the study of clouds, the reorganization of a room. The room is the priority, and I have measured the mail desk and cedar chest that are to go in there. Now just to make room and make it happen.
This shall be more complicated than it sounds; for there are many photos and keepsakes handed down from one generation to another, along with old clothes and odds and ends I have collected along the way. I shall part ways with some things while carefully relocating, storing or displaying the others. I want that room to be a place we can enjoy and not just a museum.
I’ve already taken an old teacup and placed it on my bedside table, where several engraved teaspoons peek over its rim. I hope to put more items to use in this way, where they can be seen and savored in the present.
I also want to become fluent in Spanish. I can understand and read much more than I can speak, but this girl who grew up in Old Baytown is ready to fully embrace the language that has surrounded her since childhood.
I have wanted many of these things for quite some time; and as a wise person once said, there is no time like the present.
Stacy Parent is a lifelong resident of Baytown.
