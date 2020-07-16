At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new worship center. The new location is 3746 N. Highway 146 in Baytown.
Mt. Olive celebrates 150 years of existence this year, which was originally located along Cedar Bayou on Mt. Olive Lane just a few miles from the new location. The membership was displaced when Hurricane Harvey destroyed the interior of the building.
