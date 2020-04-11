Notorious RBG, Young Readers Edition by Irin Carmon and Shana Knezbuik, 2017, 208 pages Harper Collins
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s fight for the women’s rights has impacted the law of the land. She is a fierce woman with unpopular dissents. She considered gender discrimination a terrible attitude for everyone whether they are men, women or children.
Over the centuries people have been left out of the constitution. Their humanity has never been recognized. The notorious RBG’s daily life consists mostly of working on behalf of marginalized people. Her well-known candor is on display when she declines to retreat on expressing her opinion. It is unusual for a justice to make political comments but nothing stops notorious RBG.
She was so pleased when two more women joined the Supreme Court, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor. According to Ruth, the more women justices, the better. When asked when there would be enough women on the court, she simply said, “When there are nine!”
Ruth resented how many meetings she attended that the men were not listening to her. She would make a comment, then a man would say exactly what she said and the listeners would respond. As an articulate representative, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, she is the leader of the court’s minority liberal bloc.
She continues to fight bouts with cancer. She enjoys her daughter Jane and her son James when they come to visit. She has always spent the weekend catching up on sleep that she misses by pulling all nighters
Clerks kept trying to slow her down but it was too important to her to prove that the Supreme Court was not all male. Sometimes she found that a dissent to the majority’s opinion was all she could do. It was a way to disagree but keep her dignity.
RBG shows a motherly affection for her clerks. They are invited to her apartment and she is interested in their family life. She has performed the wedding for several of her clerks.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg uses that quiet voice of hers to shape the course of America’s history.
JoAn Martin is a retired teacher with five published novels. Reach her at Josbook@mindspring.com or www.josbooks.com
