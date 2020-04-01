The harsh reality is that the coronavirus virus pandemic, regardless of the level of severity one believes it is or their political stance, is leading to the deaths of people worldwide.
People are practicing social distancing – or others are moving about carefree not worried if they get it or have COVID-19 or not nor if they are passing it on or not. That includes being out as minimally as possible unless it’s to work or a quick run to the store for necessities.
Now while the nation moves closer to a coast-to-coast lockdown and more people get told to stay home, the question becomes how do you stay occupied and avoid cabin fever?
Until we know what this world is dealing with, being safe is of utmost importance for yourself and others.
That doesn’t mean we should let COVID-19 win any more of our lives than it already has.
Why not work on enjoying your own company? Or in this case, learn about some new movie options to check out for what could be a period of time that will embed itself in our history and collective memories.
Why not make the most of it?
The Power 5
1. I love foreign films and I would readily recommend a lot of Chinese, Korean and Japanese films. If you like The Departed starring Jack Nicholson, Leo DiCaprio and Matt Damon, check out Infernal Affairs the film the American version is based on. It is fantastic. There is also the gripping action film The Chaser which has such a great ending I wish I could tell you. Then there are plenty of brutal films only the brave can watch. I do not recommend them for anyone under 18 unless parents approve. They may be bloody but there is always a message there. Finally, if you are a Hunger Games buff, why not check out the book/film/manga the author stole from? Japan’s Battle Royale came out years before the Games did and is way better if not much more violent.
2. Memento – the first real film by Christopher Nolan – he of Batman trilogy and others’ fame. A film made backward? Yes, please!
3. When Harry Met Sally – Yeah, yeah make fun of me for liking what many consider a chick flick. The reality is that it shows how REAL relationships should start: Through ups and downs, the building of a friendship and earning one another. Dang it, where’s my tissue!?
4. Lord of Rings/Hobbit series – Because I said so!
5. American Movies Classic (AMC) – This is a total cheat, but why not. You can’t beat old Godzilla movies and so many classic horror and adventure films. All about Eve – with arguably the greatest script ever written – is a can’t miss.
Recommendations from local sports figures
Cirby Vest, GCM softball coach
“The documentary, the 99ers, about the women’s soccer World Cup champions. My assistant was only four when it happened, so I know my girls wouldn’t know much about it. So much of it is raw footage shot by the players and allows the viewers a look into the team culture and how they interacted and treated each other. Cool Runnings - thanks Disney - it’s hilarious and just a feel good movie. I loved it as a kid and still love it now! A League of Their Own. I know it’s typical of me, but this movie has and always will be my favorite. I watched it as a kid and did not quite get the adult humor, but when I was growing up and starting to play, women sports were not featured, especially softball -yes, I know they play baseball, but it was close enough for me. I hope they never attempt a remake of it.”
Bryan Harris
BH girls basketball coach
“Rudy, Glory Road, For the Love of the Game.
Those are my favorites. Rudy - everybody loves the underdog - Glory Road – it’s basketball - For the Love of the Game is my all-time favorite.”
Shannon Carter
GCM football coach
“Remember the Titans, The Way Back, and John Q. I’m obviously a huge Denzel Washington and sports fan and all three movies hit social issues and underlying meanings the world could use.”
DJ Warner, RSS softball
“A League of Their Own is full of one liners still funny today. Facing the Giants and the message behind the movie. Sandlot as a kid growing up in the 90s, it had to make the list. The Lord of the Rings/the Hobbit series and the extended versions only. The Underworld series which is something people usually don’t imagine me liking and Star Wars - specifically the original trilogy or the newest set.”
Camden Guarnere, BH alum and
Texas Southern University pitcher
“Some of my favorite is Remember the Titans because it shows not only how quickly a sport can be taken away from someone it also shows how quickly everyday life can be taken away so people should live life to the fullest and never take a day for granted. Another is The Blind Side because it shows no matter what background or past you may have you can bounce back through hard work and dedication to better your life. Then finally a movie that gives some inspiration is The Pursuit of Happyness which is about a man who is inspired by his 5-year-old son to create a better life for himself and his son, and even after eviction, and being homeless it didn’t stop him from becoming successful and achieving all he wanted to achieve.”
Jessica Mullins, BH softball player
“I would recommend 42, Trouble with the Curve, and The Rookie. These movies are a few of my all-time favorite baseball movies and they often remind me of why I love the game so much.”
Bailee St. Romain, Sterling
volleyball, basketball and track
“I would recommend the Darkest Minds because it being a science fiction thriller adds an extra interest on what could happen to the main characters next. The Pursuit of Happyness is always a good pick because it shows the audience to disregard doubts that people may have about you and pursuit your dreams. Lastly, I picked The Parent Trap because it is something to sit back and enjoy with family and have a nice laugh.”
