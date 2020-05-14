The Chambers County Youth Livestock Show online auction collected $298,545 in sales and add-ons. The sales brought in $147,325 and the add-on brought in $151,220.
The show, seen at stockshowauctions.com, continued as the county aimed to make sure the youths’ efforts in raising their animals since last year did not go to waste.
“These are unprecedented times, but we are proud that Chambers County was able to support our youth by offering a platform for the sale of their animals,” Danielle Humphrey, Chambers County Director of Economic Development, said.
“The Online Auction went very smoothly, and the Chambers County Youth Livestock Show Office is now working with buyers, exhibitors, ag Teachers/extension agents and packers to arrange for transportation of animals,” Humphrey said. “That being said, we are looking forward to next year when we can resume normal operations and get back to celebrating this historical event in person.”
Chambers County judge Jimmy Sylvia was pleased with how everything turned out. “These are unprecedented times that have impacted Chambers County youth greatly,” Sylvia said. “We are glad that we were able to support these kids through this Online Auction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.