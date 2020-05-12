Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia in partnership with the San Jacinto Community Center will begin a weekly food fair of free grab & go kid’s meals starting today.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the center, located at 604 Highland Woods Drive in Highlands, or until supplies last.
The pick up will include a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch prepared meals.
A sample menu includes turkey and cheese hoagie, apple sauce, cheese sticks, pizza crackers and juice.
For more details call 281-833-3129 or email info@bachamp.org.
Food distribution events
Today: Precinct 2 – 10 a.m. to noon, San Jacinto Community Center, until supplies last.
Wednesday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Faith Family Church, 6500 N. Main Street, until supplies last.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu,10629 Eagle Drive. food pantry from 9-11 a.m.
Saturday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 3811 N. Main Street, while supplies last.
May 19: Precinct 2 – 10 a.m. to noon, San Jacinto Community Center, until supplies last.
May 20: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu,10629 Eagle Drive. food pantry from 9-11 a.m.
