In a small ceremony, Goose Creek CISD recently broke ground for Edward Franklin “E.F.” Green Junior School at 5737 E. Wallisville Road. The school is scheduled to open fall 2021.
Dr. Randal O’Brien, GCCISD superintendent, welcomed guests and thanked the Goose Creek CISD board of trustees for approving the $335 million bond proposal to present to voters as well as community members who voted for the 2019 Bond, making the new school possible. Green Junior School will help alleviate overcrowding in the junior schools.
Green was the first African American educator to become a district-level administrator in Goose Creek. A former principal at Carver High School, he served as deputy superintendent for curriculum and guidance, retiring after 48 years in education.
“I think it’s very important that we name schools after people that made an influence – that children are able to see directly in front of them, and know that there are people that man had an impact on, that are still with them, that can carry on that legacy,” Loredo said.
