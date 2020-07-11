Recently Goose Creek Chapter No. 798, Order of the Eastern Star hosted their installation of officers for 2020-21 at Goose Creek Masonic Lodge in Baytown. Installed were Patricia Bojczuk as Worthy Matron and Carl Wilkin as Worthy Patron. Also installed were Lynn Starkey as Associate Matron, Gene Starkey, Associate Patron; Lupe Guzman, Secretary; Sib Hewitt, Treasurer; Kassey Davis, Associate Conductress; Norma Parks, Conductress; Ted Bojczuk, Chaplain; Joseph Sorola, Marshal, Linda Rowland, Organist; Lolitta Wilkin, Adah; Sharon Hewitt, Ruth; Kailey Garcia, Esther; Joyce Sorola, Martha; Margaret Ann McCaleb, Electa; Christopher Davis, Warder and John Rowland, Sentinel. The Installing Officer was Cheryl Royall, Installing Marshal Linda Roy, Installing Secretary Lupe Guzman and Installing Chaplain Ted Bojczuk.
With social distancing and other safety precautions, the installation was held in an abbreviated form with no visitors.
