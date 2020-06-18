Nathan Thomas is far from a dime a dozen man.
He’s more about the thousands variety.
The Baytown resident of 15 years began the process of saving up as many of the 10 cent pieces he could find and that added up to $550.10 worth weighing in at 22.5 pounds.
Thomas’ son Erik was starting college in 2015 and the rising costs of higher education affected his family like so many others.
“My wife (Yvette) was looking at a magazine and it was saying something like saving dimes in a two-liter bottle, you could have close to $500,” Thomas said. “So, it gave me an idea.”
After Erik headed to Lamar University, Thomas decided to save dimes to hopefully give them to his son for an incentive to do well in his classes after some early struggles.
Nathan then went about collecting dimes as a part-time, pizza delivery man.
“Within four years I was able to fill up a two liter,” Thomas said. “I got tips and stuff and I got a lot of change and accumulated a lot of dimes. I worked at a couple of Pizza Huts in the area and I would tell them my son was going to college and they would give me change when I said I hoping to save dimes.
“I was able to fill the two-liter and half of another jar.”
Thomas said he was appreciative for the people of Baytown working with him to help save the dimes to pass on.
“I could see the progress come when we were halfway to the mark in two years,” Thomas said. “Erik kept his part and I did my part. With what’s happening in this world, you have to keep your word, you know?”
Erik got a degree in computer science in the spring and is hoping to find a job in his field of study.
The lesson learned? Nathan Thomas will now be saving his coins for himself from now on.
“Most definitely,” Thomas said with a laugh.
