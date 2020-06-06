The library may have canceled in-person programs for the summer, but the staff is determined to celebrate reading, learning, and science with a special Virtual Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme is “Heroes of Science.” Virtual programming will be hosted on the Library’s Facebook page @Baytowlibrary and the website at Baytownlibrary.org. Science To-Go Kits for families will be available for pickup and readers can log their reading minutes on the library’s online platform for entries into drawings for weekly prizes.
Children’s Librarian Chazley Dotson says, “We miss everyone… and want to make sure we provide the best possible reading program with safety in mind.”
Through July 31, patrons can log the minutes they spend reading on the Beanstack reading platform. Every 30 minutes of reading will earn kids, adults, or teens one entry into a weekly prize drawing for science-themed prizes and local restaurant gift cards. A grand prize drawing will be held at the end of the summer for a family Baytown Nature Center pass.
The library will also offer two new science-to-go kits each week, one geared toward younger kids and one designed specifically for tweens age 8-12. Library visitors are encouraged to ask for a new kit each week and to share their results with the library on Facebook.
Throughout summer, a virtual Science At Home video will air on the library’s Facebook page and website each Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The videos will feature performers who were scheduled to visit the library this summer, including Julian Franklin, Nancy Burks Worchester, and the Houston Museum of Natural Science.
For more information, visit baytownlibrary.org or call library staff at 281-427-7331.
