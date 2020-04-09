GC

Maria Perez (left) and Gladys Rodriguez (right), former Clinical Student Teacher Interns for Goose Creek CISD, are congratulated on their new teaching positions by Dr. Tyrone Sylvester (second from left), director of human resources, and Lisa Steele, human resources coordinator.

Join us for the Goose Creek CISD Virtual Job Fair! The district is searching for certified teachers to hire for the 2020-2021 school year. 

Registration will be open through April 17. 

Applicants should register at https://bit.ly/2wSkmG6, upload a resume and fill out a Goose Creek CISD application. 

Please use Chrome when completing the application.

Principals and staff will review resumes and contact applicants under consideration to interview virtually from April 20 to April 24, 2020. Applicants must have filled out a Goose Creek CISD application.

