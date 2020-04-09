Join us for the Goose Creek CISD Virtual Job Fair! The district is searching for certified teachers to hire for the 2020-2021 school year.
Registration will be open through April 17.
Applicants should register at https://bit.ly/2wSkmG6, upload a resume and fill out a Goose Creek CISD application.
Please use Chrome when completing the application.
Principals and staff will review resumes and contact applicants under consideration to interview virtually from April 20 to April 24, 2020. Applicants must have filled out a Goose Creek CISD application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.