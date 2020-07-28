United Way of Greater Baytown area and Chambers County has named CASA of Liberty and Chambers Counties – Fostering Futures Program the recipient of a grant for $23,500.
The grant enables CASA to continue to provide services to teens amid the COVID-19 crisis. This program focuses on meeting the developmental needs of teens in foster care, equipping volunteer advocates to speak up in court on behalf of the youth, monitoring the youth’s progress and safety while in foster care, and engaging the youth in adulthood preparation activities.
