The Baytown Lions Club met for the first time since March Tuesday.
Seats marked with smiling faces also provided social distancing at the VFW Post 912 in Baytown.
“It was wonderful to be back together,” club president Sarah Baldwin said. “I felt like we could do so safely and we want to keep the club strong. The personal contact was important.”
The Baytown Optimist Club has also resumed in-person meetings on Monday evenings at 7 at the Optimist Clubhouse, 1724 Market St.
On Tuesday, a total of 17 Lions Club members attended, just short of the 20 to 25 that usually show up.
The Lions Club used to meet at Golden Corral, which has not reopened. Previously, the club met virtually online during the pandemic shutdown.
The first order of business was to make a decision on upcoming meetings at the VFW. Baldwin said it is an opportunity to help the VFW out with rental of the hall. The club will also continue to hold the meetings online for those who cannot physically attend.
There will be an installation ceremony at Monument Inn on June 30.
Among club announcements, Love Network of Baytown is seeking supplies such as diapers in the sizes of 4, 5 and 6, wipes, hygiene items such as deodorant and shampoo. For more information, contact Love Network at 281-422-5683.
Stewart Dallas, Manager of Marketing and Communications for Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, provided an update, noting the impact of the coronavirus had not been severe on Baytown. The hospital had to cut back on elective surgeries during the shutdown. The hospital moved to restore those services a couple of weeks ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.