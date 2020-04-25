The “Baytown Engage” phone line project has gotten off to a slow. Designed to be a living documentary of Baytown’s experience during the pandemic, an injection of participation is needed.
“Our initial hope was that the phone line we created would be an outlet for the community to express themselves and share with others what they are going through,” Jennifer Frederic, Sterling Municipal Library Community Engagement Coordinator, said. “We had hoped that we could collect these stories and weave them into a podcast to help others feel connected to one another despite the distance.
“What we found is that there are tons of other groups, organizations and programs doing something similar and unfortunately, ‘Baytown Engage’ has not received very many calls or responses at all. We are still hopeful to launch the project but in order to do so, we need the community to open up and share with us.”
Jamie Eustace, library director, said the podcast is in its infant stage. It is designed for use to feature community members discussing community challenges and solutions. Staff believes the COVID-19 pandemic provides a perfect opportunity to unveil it to the public.
“We would share portions of the sound clips people shared as we narrate the timeline of COVID-19 in the community,” Eustace said.
Given the library’s place in holding the city’s history, it is the perfect place to accumulate the material, for not only the podcast but for posterity’s sake.
“One of the library’s core missions is to preserve the history that is unique to our community,” Eustace said. “We have seen this with disasters like Hurricanes Alicia and Harvey and for tragedies like 9/11. First-hand accounts are invaluable to our collective memory and to future generations.”
So, what qualifies as something worth saving?
The thing to remember is what may seem mundane and uneventful may offer value decades down the road. Think about the amazement you feel when comparing grocery and car prices from 50 years ago to today. With all the changes taking place, there is interest in people’s experiences.
“Whatever people are doing, whether it is struggling financially or emotionally, baking excessively, or sitting around in yoga pants trying to find the motivation to clean the closet… it all speaks to the unique situation we are in. … If the citizens of Baytown are ready to talk, we are ready to listen,” Eustace said.
Participation is only a phone call away. To share your experience, call 281-422-1116.
