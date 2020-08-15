Kelly Martin and his family spent Wednesday night celebrating his 90th birthday during a drive-by celebration at his home. From left are, Kim Martin, Ferryn Martin, Kelly Martin and Lane Martin.
If Kelly Martin is correct, old age may not be for everyone, but it also takes a little bit of luck and a lot of love and support.
Martin discovered more of the latter Wednesday night when he relaxed with his family to enjoy a drive by celebration of his 90th birthday as a number of friends and fellow church members decided to come by and pay their respects for his milestone day.
