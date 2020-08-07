ExxonMobil Public & Government Affairs Manager Aaron Stryk, Rotary Club of Baytown President Elect Tom Kelchner, Outgoing ExxonMobil Refinery Manager Dan Helgesen and ExxonMobil Refinery Manager Rohan Davis.
The COVID-19 pandemic may have taken away the Rotary Club of Baytown’s annual fundraiser, but it stood helpless pitted against ExxonMobil’s heart and generosity.
The company donated $50,000 toward the Rotary Club’s fundraising goal for the fiscal year. The Shrimp & Catfish Festival typically goes toward meeting financial goals but the pandemic forced its cancellation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.