Among the Wicked by Linda Castillo, Minotaur Books, 2016, 219 pages
The Amish born police chief of Painters Mill has been invited to come up to rural upstate New York and go undercover in an Amish community. Her boyfriend, John, is adamantly opposed since she will have no backup. This assignment increases tensions between Kate and her live-in lover, John. With such an Amish background, so authentic, Kate feels compelled to try to solve the mysterious circumstances. A 15-year-old girl has been found frozen to death. Accident or murder?
Kate travels nine hours to infiltrate the familiar community although she is hesitant to enter back into her childhood life. Kate continues to struggle with her conflict in regard to her own Amish background. She is pretending to be back in the religion that she has worked so hard to leave. She faces such silence between the Amish world and the English, Kate is unable to penetrate. She realizes that there are children in danger.
Some of the fighting scenes are unbelievably rough. A New England winter with much ice and tons of snow keeps the reader freezing. While reading, sit close to the fire and cover up with a blanket.
Her new identity is a lone widow seeking a new life. She finds a fake religious world built on secrets and shocking crimes. She’s trapped in a dangerous situation with disappearances of Amish community members. The characters Kate encounters are all human and believable. The plot is fast paced.
As an author of romantic suspense Linda Castillo gives us glimpses into the lives of Amish women who seemed to be under the influence of a charismatic Bishop. As a reader I felt a strong connection with her characters. She writes a perfect melding of mystery with romance.
JoAn Martin is a retired teacher with five published novels. Reach her at Josbook@mindspring.com or www.josbooks.com
