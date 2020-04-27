What to read?

I know, I know only one thing could terrify people more in an era of a pandemic forcing people to stay home and off the streets for their own safety:
Reading.
Well, it may behoove many of you to keep yourselves from chewing your nails to the nub in boredom and that would be picking up a good book.
During this time, I for one am pleased as punch to have about 150 books on my Kindle and am about to wrap up the third book in the Stephen King, Dark Tower series and the first prequel of the Terry Brooks Shannara fantasy series. Then there is that book about FIFA soccer corruption.
Ah, reading.
Now how about you all out there? If you don’t know where to start, here are some books/series I would recommend in a minute.
The Power 5
- 1. For science fiction and fantasy freaks, definitely A Song of Ice and Fire (most of you know it as Game of Thrones) by George R.R. Martin. It Is way better than the show – character development is key – and the visuals made for you to see it n your mind’s eye, torches any CGI effects.
- 2. James Clavell’s the Asian Saga novels. I read Shogun and Noble House when I was in grade school and that was a good, 2,000 combined pages spent. Six total books make up the series which goes over the rise of Japan in different time periods and the fictionalized tales of the samurai to traders are second to none.
- 3. Stephen King’s The Stand. No, I am not being insensitive, since this is about a disease that wipes out most of the planet and what the survivors do to survive. What has been my favorite book since I was 11, this book is eerie that in some way, this called out the behaviors we have seen 40-plus years later.
- 4. I love a good real crime book, although it has been a long time since I perused such books. However, I would look up anything John Douglas wrote. I read all of his books regarding his instituting some of the early forensic science work on discovering what makes serial killers tick – I read all of them before I was 30 and I haven’t been close to 30 in a long time. Think Netflix’s Mindhunter – a fabulous series – in non-fiction form.
- 5. Michael Jordan’s The Life. A great biography about the greatest competitor in sports history – no, LeBron James, you can’t write a book like this, move along. It talks about his humble beginnings and what led his maniacal drive to be the greatest. A lot of local athletes could learn a lot from MJ moving forward in their own careers.
What local coaches and athletes suggest:
Greg Smith, Sterling High School, boys basketball coach
“I’ll start with, Why by Simon Sinek. This actually is a series of leadership books, but this is the only one that I've read. I like it because it dissects reasons behind why people do things as leaders and doesn't necessarily focus on the profit as the end result which I would equate to wins as a coach. There is a motivational and inspirational aspect to what coaches do and that is to get the most of our kids, teach life lessons and maximize their potential. This read just helps me to reflect on those reasons, that sometimes there is a lot more to what we do. I do say sometimes, because the wins still matter as with anything in life worth competing for: Jobs, college entrance, roster spots, etc. Either way, it's a good read for anybody in leadership roles in my opinion.
David Schmidt, Robert E. Lee High School, head baseball coach
“Teammate: My Journey in Baseball by Cubs Manager David Ross. He writes of what it takes to be a good teammate.”
Brian Williams, Goose Creek Memorial High school, boys baseball coach
“I would recommend Getting to Us by Seth Davis. It talks about how great coaches build great teams, like Mike Krzyzewski, Urban Meyer, Doc Rivers, Dabo Swinney and other good coaches too.”
Jon Cherry, REL, head girls soccer coach.
“I recommend The Bible, seriously. I read it because it continues to transform me day to day into the best Jonathan I am called to be. Spending time in God's Word makes one more Christlike; more like the one who loved me, who saved me, who watches over me, who provides for me, who is coming back for me.”
Ashlyn Bishop, Barbers Hill, volleyball
“I’m starting to read Uninvited. It’s a Christian read, and it helps me stay strong during these times and helps my faith get stronger.”
Macy Sumrall, Barbers Hill and Lee College former volleyball player and currently at Incarnate Word
“I recommend Relentless by Tim S. Grover. It is very blunt, brutally honest. This book shows you how to adapt in any situation given, how to never give up, & how to trust your instincts. Grover breaks down what it takes to be unstoppable; when other athletes are taking a break or are at a mental block, he teaches (through his words and examples) how to thrive under pressure and not let your emotions get the best of you. Grover trained the best of the best athletes not only physically but mentally as well. I personally think a lot of people forget that athleticism is only 50 percent physical. If your mind isn’t in the right place and focused, then you will not perform at 100 percent. If I wouldn’t have read the book Relentless, then I wouldn’t fully understand the mental part of any game.”
