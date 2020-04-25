Before becoming a guest writer for The Baytown Sun, I provided information to former managing editor Wanda Orton in 2011 regarding Professor Edward Franklin “E. F.” Green and a few others in hope she would run several articles about these individuals during Black History Month. One particular article of hers that got my attention was, “Green set high standards for faculty, students”. This particular column ran Sunday, February 27, 2011. If you haven’t already read it, I encourage you to log into The Baytown Sun website, www.baytownsun.com and read this article. Last year I decided to do a more diligent research on this longtime educator. After completing my research, I felt compelled to write an article myself that would give the general public and former Baytown George Washington Carver High School alumni a true perspective of Professor Green, the former principal of Carver High School as well as several other high schools. He was a longtime educator, administrator, deputy superintendent and college professor.
Goose Creek CISD is seeking community input for the naming of Junior School #6. After hearing about this, my first thought was, I need to get this out to the general public and we definitely need to submit the name of Professor Edward Franklin “E. F.” Green to have this new junior school named after him.
Because of what this gentleman accomplished as a longtime educator/administrator, not only for the City of Baytown and Goose Creek CISD, but other high schools throughout the state of Texas, including a high school in Kansas City, Missouri, this very intelligent, highly educated, highly qualified, highly respected and extremely well known man truly deserves to have a school named after him.
Being a local historian and someone who closely watched this former dedicated educator for many years, I personally don’t know of any other former Baytown educator/administrator that comes close to having the credentials and outstanding accomplishments of Professor Green, who was a principal before integration. Believe me, there were many obstacles he had to deal with before integration that should have hindered his progress. However, he was determined and always found a way to get things done for the betterment of his schools, teachers, coaches, athletes, students and the Baytown black community.
Edward Franklin “E. F.” Green was born to the late Robert and Lena Tillis Green on July 20, 1907 in Palestine, Texas. According to his life epitome in his funeral program, he graduated from E. M. Story High School in Palestine. Others have written he graduated with top honors from Lincoln High School in Palestine in 1924 at the age of 17. He earned a Bachelor degree from Wiley College in Marshall, Texas in 1928 and Masters degree from Prairie View A & M College of Texas in 1949. Further graduate studies were done at Chicago University; Harvard University; Iowa State University; University of Texas; University of Southern California and University of Houston.
Professor Green was a well-educated man who took a lot of pride in doing his job and running his schools the way high schools should be run, could be run or had to be run during that period of time before integration. He made it well known that he was the man in charge of running Baytown George Washington Carver High School. He made a point to recruit and retain the best coaches, teachers, staff, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and janitorial service workers for his school and made sure they all observed the schools rules and regulations.
He also expected the best out of the students who attended Carver. As a student, you were expected to obey the schools rules and regulations, and he made sure everyone did.
“Eddie Frank” as he was often called by his close friends and other adults, (not his students who knew better), he was a slight man in stature, but he was 10 feet tall when it came to integrity, character and leadership ability. Again, he was a strong willed man that always did what was best for his school, its teachers, coaches, staff and students. He didn’t have any problem letting anyone know who was in charge.
Professor Green came to Baytown in August 1954 to serve as the fourth principal of the George Washington Carver High School. He served as the principal until August 1966, just before the Goose Creek CISD closed Carver as a high school in May 1967.
In 1966 he became the first black assistant deputy superintendent in the school district and was in charge of curriculum. He retired in 1976 with 48 years of service as an educator. He was the Assistant in Research and Development, former Project Director and the Harris County Senior Citizen Nutrition and Activity Program Director. He also served as Administrative Assistant to Harris County Commissioner Jim Fonteno – Precinct Two for 10 years (1976-1986). He retired again in 1986. The Goose Creek School Board named the E. F. Green Instructional Support Center on Baker Road in his honor, which is another story.
It was under Professor Green’s administration the attendance increased as absenteeism decreased, an extended public activity program was developed including clubs, intramural activities, honor societies, etc., memberships to the Southern Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools was achieved; student participation in band, orchestra, choral groups, dramatics, forensics and other performing arts increased, course enrichments for college bound students in chemistry, biology, calculus, theory of equations, advanced Spanish, French and creative writing were developed, emphasis was given to National Merit Scholarship competition with several high scores made by students; and in-service training for teachers was begun.
Professor Green’s leadership qualities enabled him to be president of the Anderson County Teachers Association, North Texas Teachers State Association, East Texas Teachers State Association, West Texas Teachers State Association, Southeast Teachers State Association, South Central Teachers State Association, Texas Principal Association and the district director of District 1V Interscholastic League for Negro Schools.
He was a member of the Baytown City Charter Revision Committee, West Baytown Kiwanis Club, Boy Scout Neighborhood Council, National Association of Supervisors and Curriculum Development and the Texas Association of Supervisors and Curriculum Development. He also was a member of the National Education Association, Texas Association of School Administrators, Texas Congress of Parents and Teachers, and National Association of Secondary School Principals. Additionally and outside of his direct involvement in education, he was also a member of the Houston Business and Professional Men’s Club, Baytown Chamber of Commerce, Houston-Harris County Area Agency on Aging, Black Assess Committee, Life member - Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Phi Delta Kappa Professional Fraternity, El Dorado Social Club of Houston, Adelphia Club of Galveston, Rollingstone Lodge and Douglas Burrell Consistory #56 Scottish Rite Bodies 33rd Degree Prince Hall Masons.
In addition to his career in the Baytown school, Green taught in secondary schools in Palestine, Sherman and Kansas City, Missouri. He served as principal of Douglas High School in Sherman, Texas, Weldon High School in Gladewater, Texas and Woodson High School in Abilene, Texas. He also taught on the college level at Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, Texas, Prairie View A & M College and Texas Southern University.
Professor Green expected the coaches at his school to dress professionally when coming and leaving the school. It was okay for them to wear coaching pants and tops, warm-ups and shorts while coaching and during physical education classes, however they were expected to dress professionally while coming and leaving his school. The same thing applied to the teachers and other staff members. He expected his coaches, teachers and other staff members to set a good example for the students. His thought was, how we can expect the students to observe our dress codes if the coaches and teacher are not setting a good example for them.
Professor Green was the sharpest dressed principal in the Goose Creek CISD. He wore a nice suit, white shirt with matching tie, hat, socks and shoes every single day of the week. I personally never saw him wearing casual clothes the entire time I attended high school at Carver. He wore the best shoes money could buy and they were always shined and looking new. He always had a fresh daily shave and weekly hair trim. His mustache, eyebrows and finger nails were always perfectly trimmed. Not trying to be funny... it wouldn’t have surprised me at all if his wife said he also wore matching underwear and matching night wear when he went to bed.
This gentleman always had his act together and was one of the best dressed males that I’ve ever known my entire life. I personally can’t remember ever seeing this man not dressed in a suit. He made such an impression on me when I was in high school that during my senior year I decided I wanted to dress like him and I personally tried to wear a suit to high school as often as I could. I guess you can honestly say this gentleman really made a huge impression on me the way he dressed and handled his job as the principal of the Carver High School. My parents couldn’t afford to buy me the suits and other clothes I wanted, so I had to work hard during the summer and on weekends to have the money to dress that way my senior year. I guess you could also say that as a teen he taught me a lesson that you have to work hard for what you want.
In Professor Green’s school you were not allowed to chew gum in the class rooms, cafeteria, auditorium, and even on the school outdoor grounds. Boys were not allowed to wear their shirts tails hanging out of their pants. You were not allowed to wear your pants without having a belt. You had to comb your hair and good hygiene was expected from everyone. You surely couldn’t wear your pants hanging below your bottom part with your underwear showing as some youngsters do today. That would never happen in Professor Green’s school, especially during that period of time before integration. You were not allowed to talk and cut-up during assembly time in the auditorium, especially after a program or meeting started. No one was allowed to walk the halls during class time without permission.
He made it his business to know every student by name and he knew something about everyone’s home life. He knew if you were being raised by two parents, one parent or your grandparents or others. He knew if you came from a poor environment, the projects or another neighborhood. He knew if you had older siblings who attended his school before you or if you had younger siblings coming behind you. He made it his business to know and communicate with your parents and he expected your parents to attend PTA meetings. If a parent missed a PTA meeting, they would get a telephone call or letter from Professor Green. He stressed to the parents they had to be involved in what the school was trying to do with their children. That meant the principal; coaches, teachers and parents had to have open dialogue with each other concerning what was best for the students and the school.
When I attended school at Carver, Professor Green made it a point to keep up with all the athlete’s grades. If your grades were below par, you couldn’t participate in the school sport programs. At Carver Professor Green implemented “NO PASS NO PLAY” long before the state decided to adopt it. Because of Professor Green persistence, all of Carver teachers were expected to do whatever was necessary to make sure that students made their grades. Our teachers took pride in making sure that no child was left behind, something that Professor Green expected. That is something that I think is missing in our schools today, especially with Blacks, Hispanic and some poor White students.
Professor Green had eyes everywhere and he made sure that either he or the Carver high school coaches and teachers made it a point to contact parents if a student was not keeping their grades up, being disruptive in class or on campus, getting into trouble at school and off campus, leaving the campus without permission, smoking on or off campus, were caught drinking off campus and not following the school’s rules and regulations. He expected the coaches and teachers to report to the parents if they saw couples hanging together too much on and off campus, in an effort to help keep a girl from getting pregnant while in high school. He and or a coach or teacher would sit down and talk to those young couples and their parents in an effort to educate them about the price both the boy and girl would have to pay if someone got pregnant. They would discuss with them the big responsibility of being a parent at such a young age and how that would affect their lives forever. The parents would either get a telephone call, note, letter or a personal visit at their homes to discuss those types of problems. Professor Green expected the Carver School coaches and teachers to communicate with both the parents and students who attended Carver High School.
In today’s society, most teachers, coaches and principals don’t really know all the parents and some of the students on a personal basis. They don’t know the needs of some students and what type of environment they are exposed to or involved in at home. Because of Professor Green, the Carver School coaches and teachers took the time to talk to students who were heading down the wrong road. They took the time to encourage students to do better, to help them when needed, encourage them to continue doing well in school and gave them a pat on the back when they deserved one. Some of them even fed students if they knew a student was hungry and didn’t have breakfast or lunch money. Some of them bought clothes for poor students who really needed them. They truly believed that “no child should be left behind” and took whatever steps necessary to prevent their students from being left behind.
They taught them what to do in preparing to enter college, trade schools, the Armed Forces or the work force after high school/college. They tried to prepare us for the world. They were our teachers/instructors at school, our friends and comforters when needed and some of them even kept up with us after high school and college. Professor Green expected this of the Carver schools teachers and coaches.
I personally regret the fact my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren didn’t get or want to have an opportunity to experience what we experienced while attending the all black high school George Washington Carver during Professor Green’s tenure. I know some of the things that were done when I was in high school probably can’t be done in today’s society, however I truly believe, when we had prayer and the paddle in schools, principals, coaches and teachers worked together for what was best for the students, those student were acting a lot better than some of them do today. As someone who attended the George Washington Carver High School while Professor Green was the principal, I am really happy that he ran our high school the way he did. I am thankful he made sure the coaches, teachers, staff and students did what he expected. Because of this dedicated principal, many Carver school graduates became productive adult citizens.
At Mt. Rose Baptist Church, he was a Deacon, former Superintendent of Sunday School and the Men’s Chorus and a member of the Mt. Rose Church Brotherhood. At the time of his death, he was married to Mrs. Geraldine Hinton-Green. Professor Edward Franklin Green died in 1988 at the age of 80.
Because of everything Professor Edward Franklin “E. F.” Green did as an educator/administrator in the City of Baytown, for the Goose Creek CISD, for several other schools, I and many others truly believe the Goose Creek Junior School #6 should be named after him.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and Baytown resident
