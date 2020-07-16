Goose Creek CISD will offer Grab & Go Meals July 20-30 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Locations to pick up meals are:
• Elementary school — Alamo, Ashbel Smith, Banuelos, Carver, Clark, Highlands and Travis.
• Junior schools — Cedar Bayou and Horace Mann
• High schools — Goose Creek Memorial and Lee
Meals are free to children 18 and under. Children must be present to receive a meal. On Thursday, meals are given out for both Thursday and Friday.
