Ten new police officers were sworn in by Baytown Police Chief Keith Dougherty. They have completed academy training and now start their field training alongside experienced officers. In front, from left, are Angelica Stubblefield, Anna Flores, Morgan Salinas, Sylvester Sanchez and Vincente Herebia. In back are Luisnoe Chavaria, Kevin Garza, Hunter Kinzie, Rene Flores and Anthony Tubbs.
