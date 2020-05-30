Baytown Little Theater canceled its scheduled summer production of “Mamma Mia!” in light of continued COVID-19 concerns.
Director Jim Wadzinski said, “At this point, there is an indefinite hold on live performance venues in Harris County per Judge Hidalgo, live performance venues have not been addressed by the state, and there is no indication from Gov. Abbott if or when that may be countermanded by the state and under what conditions.”
BLT’s summer musical has been held at the Lee College Performing Arts Center since the facility opened, but it, too, is dark for now.
Lee College Performing Arts Center director Walter Striklin said no performances have been scheduled for the fall semester. Several performances were also canceled in the spring after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
While the state is allowing movie theaters to partially reopen, a musical show also requires cast members to work in close proximity for weeks before the production.
