Donna Harriman Marks went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 5:37 p.m. from the Methodist Hospital in Baytown, Texas. Donna was born in Baytown on December 7, 1949.
She lived in Baytown her whole life and worked in the Dayton Prison System as a Counselor until her retirement. Donna was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church.
Donna is survived by her children, Stacy Dawn Vickers and Shawn Vickers and his wife Kristy Vickers; grandchildren Raymond and Ariel West, Logan Vickers, Abagail Vickers, Abby Vickers, and great-grand children Cohan West and brother Donald E. Harriman, Jr.
The family of Donna Marks wants to thank the Methodist Hospital and the Doctors and Nurses in the Unit-SICU22, for all their help.
