Following a playoff season in head coach Greg Neece’s first season, the Anahuac Panthers football team has another intriguing schedule ahead.
For the 2020 football season, the Panthers start with an Aug. 14 scrimmage against Newton – where Neece won two Class 3A state titles as offensive coordinator prior to coming to Anahuac – and another against Hardin-Jefferson on Aug. 20.
The official season begins with back-to-back home games Aug. 28 against Orangefield and Houston Furr on Sept. 3.
All games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. kickoffs.
On Sept. 11, the Panthers head to Houston to play at Kipp Generations and the following week, they wrap the pre-district schedule at Bridge City.
Then begins play in the seven-team District 10-3A I with a kickoff at Tarkington on Sept. 25.
Anahuac’s district home games will be against Hardin (Oct. 2, homecoming), Buna (Oct. 23) and Woodville (Nov. 6) which will be the season finale.
The Panthers head to East Chambers (Oct. 9) and Kirbyville (Oct. 30) to complete the slate.
The Panthers bye week is set for Oct. 16.
