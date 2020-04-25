The city does not plan to have the Baytown police enforce an execute order announced by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, which mandates residents over 10 years old have to wear face masks in public places for 30 days, with some narrow exceptions, due the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hidalgo’s order, slated to take effect Monday, comes after similar measures were taken by officials in Austin, Dallas and Laredo to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. According to the order, violations are punishable by a $1,000 fine and up to 180 days in jail.
During a question and answer sessions with Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo, he said Baytown police will not be enforcing the county’s mask rule or ticketing violators.
“I believe our police should continue to focus on preventing criminal activities and maintaining calm throughout our city,” Capetillo said. “I disagree with any penalty for non-compliance with this county mandate. The city will not play an enforcement role. We do not see a need for any specific enforcement of the county mandate regarding the use of face coverings.”
Dr. Steven Hotze, a Houston doctor, has now filed a lawsuit against the county to block the order.
Capetillo said the city had been informed that the city and the rest of the Houston area are not likely to reach a peak until the end of April to the first week in May.
“I am encouraged that Baytown has not seen exponential growth in reported confirmed cases and hope that we continue to keep our numbers down. When more general public testing is conducted, I would expect we and other cities will see increased confirmed cases, I am optimistic that this virus is highly survivable,” Capetillo said.
Capetillo and council have gone along with Harris County’s Stay Home, Stay Safe mandates as well as Chambers County’s Stay Safe mandates. Both the Harris and Chambers orders are set to expire April 30.
Capetillo said while the city intends to follow the county mandates, it will also remain responsible to its citizens.
“City council and I will continue to govern with the safety of our citizens in mind and with the foresight to enable business owners and our hardworking citizens to return to their livelihoods as soon as possible,” Capetillo said.
The city made an emergency disaster declaration and then extended it indefinitely in March. At that meeting, Capetillo was given the authority to make emergency council decisions if a quorum of council members cannot be met. A continuity of government and continuity of operations document were signed by City Manager Rick Davis to keep police, fire and other necessary functions of the city ongoing during the pandemic.
“The City of Baytown has never issued a stay at home order. There is no executive order from the City of Baytown, as we have supported the current orders from both counties,” Capetillo said.
The first round of re-opening the Texas economy began Friday under a plan from Gov. Greg Abbott that will allow retailers to open under a heavy amount of restrictions.
Customers will not be allowed inside retail establishments, according to guidelines set forth by Texas Health and Human Services.
“Governor Abbott’s most recent guidance included a key message that his COVID-19 Strike Force would come back with recommendations on April 27,” Capetillo said. “That information should provide more clarity on the way forward with regard to businesses re-opening and any protective measures needed relating to the type of product or services offered. I also spoke with Representative Armondo Walle earlier this week to convey our input regarding the recovery efforts needed for Baytown. He was appointed Recovery Czar for Harris County this past Monday.”
Capetillo said after the city receives information from Abbott on April 27, and when the stay-at-home orders expire, the city will take action to return city services to full operation while ensuring the safety of employees and citizens.
“There has been no discussion regarding any deviation from state and county guidelines and orders,” Capetillo said. “The order to open city facilities can be executed by City Manager Rick Davis. There is no formal process. Nevertheless, the city manager has been keeping us informed of all activities and decisions.”
Capetillo encouraged Baytown citizens to hang tough during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I understand this is a difficult time, and many are going through financial, emotional, and other challenges both related to COVID-19 and their personal lives outside of the virus,” Capetillo said. “I can only say that I see our citizens remaining resilient, strong, and determined. We have faced tragedy before, and while this is a new challenge, I have no doubt that we will emerge from this challenge once again – wiser and more experienced. We will prove that we are Baytown strong.”
