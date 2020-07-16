Pilot Club of Baytown 2020-21 Executive Board of Directors has been installed. Many Pilot members and several officers were unable to attend the officer installation ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic but were included via a virtual Zoom online meeting. Attending and pictured - seated from left are Vice-President - Kerri Hurlbut, 2020-21 President - Susan Pitts, and Treasurer – Allene DonCarlos. Standing from left are 2019-2020 Texas District Governor and installing officer – Gail Wilson, Pilot Community Service Leader - Delores Ellis, Patriotism Area Co-Leader – Cindy Nettles, Corresponding Secretary & Health & Safety Leader – Carolyn Parrish, Anchor Coordinator – Susan Passmore, Members – Gay Riggs and Celia Johnson, and Director & Past President – Cindy Fehring. Not pictured were officers installed via Zoom or later - President-Elect – Clarissa Martinez, Directors – Nancy Mann, Judy Wheat, Tammy Phenicie, Glenda Mosley and Recording Secretary Terry Presley.
